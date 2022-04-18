6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde (CAS 3453-33-6) is a yellow crystalline powder with a molecular formula of C12H10O2, which is mainly used as an intermediate in the synthesis of nabumetone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde in global, including the following market information:

Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde companies in 2021 (%)

The global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde include Hubei Hongxin Ruiyu Fine Chemical, Ningbo Jiasi Chemical, Yancheng City Donggang Pharmaceutical, Hritik Chemical, Dayang Chem and CoreSyn, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nabumetone Intermediates

Chemical Reagents

Others

Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hubei Hongxin Ruiyu Fine Chemical

Ningbo Jiasi Chemical

Yancheng City Donggang Pharmaceutical

Hritik Chemical

Dayang Chem

CoreSyn

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 6-Methoxy-2-Naphthaldehyde Companies

