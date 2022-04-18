1-Indanone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

1-Indanone (CAS 83-33-0) is a white to pale yellow crystalline powder with a molecular formula of C9H8O. It is an important intermediate in the synthesis of indinavir.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Indanone in global, including the following market information:

Global 1-Indanone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 1-Indanone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 1-Indanone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 1-Indanone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 1-Indanone include JFE Chemical, Hefei TianRui Pharmaceutical Chemical, MedicalChem(Yancheng)Manuf., Henan Allgreen Chemical, Haihang Industry, Hairui Chemical, Capot Chemical and Biosynth Carbosynth, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 1-Indanone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 1-Indanone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Indanone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global 1-Indanone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Indanone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Indinavir Intermediates

Chemical Reagents

Others

Global 1-Indanone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 1-Indanone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 1-Indanone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 1-Indanone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 1-Indanone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 1-Indanone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JFE Chemical

Hefei TianRui Pharmaceutical Chemical

MedicalChem(Yancheng)Manuf.

Henan Allgreen Chemical

Haihang Industry

Hairui Chemical

Capot Chemical

Biosynth Carbosynth

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1-Indanone Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 1-Indanone Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 1-Indanone Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 1-Indanone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 1-Indanone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 1-Indanone Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1-Indanone Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 1-Indanone Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 1-Indanone Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 1-Indanone Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 1-Indanone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Indanone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Indanone Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Indanone Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Indanone Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Indanone Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global 1-Indanone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity 98%

4.1.3 Purity 99%

4.1.4 Others

