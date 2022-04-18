Biscresolfluorene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biscresolfluorene (CAS 88938-12-9) is a white crystal with the molecular formula C9H10O. It is used in polycondensation processes in plastics industry, particularly as a monomer. The products made from it are polyester resins and plastics with especially good heat-resistance properties which can be used for insulation of electrical conductor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biscresolfluorene in global, including the following market information:

Global Biscresolfluorene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biscresolfluorene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Biscresolfluorene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biscresolfluorene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biscresolfluorene include JFE Chemical, Win-Win Chemical, Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical, Jiangsu Ever Galaxy Chemical, Sinosteel New Materials, Hangzhou Keying Chem, Chengdu Yuanda Chemical and Jining Kendray Chemical Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biscresolfluorene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biscresolfluorene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biscresolfluorene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global Biscresolfluorene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biscresolfluorene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polycarbonate Resin Materials

Epoxy Resin Material

Others

Global Biscresolfluorene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Biscresolfluorene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biscresolfluorene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biscresolfluorene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biscresolfluorene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Biscresolfluorene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JFE Chemical

Win-Win Chemical

Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical

Jiangsu Ever Galaxy Chemical

Sinosteel New Materials

Hangzhou Keying Chem

Chengdu Yuanda Chemical

Jining Kendray Chemical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biscresolfluorene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biscresolfluorene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biscresolfluorene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biscresolfluorene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biscresolfluorene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biscresolfluorene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biscresolfluorene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biscresolfluorene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biscresolfluorene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biscresolfluorene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biscresolfluorene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biscresolfluorene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biscresolfluorene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biscresolfluorene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biscresolfluorene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biscresolfluorene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

