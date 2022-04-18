Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The adjustable pressure reducing valve is a valve for water pressure control. The hydraulic control valve consists of a main valve and its attached conduit, pilot valve, needle valve, ball valve and pressure gauge.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve in global, including the following market information:
- Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PVC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve include Watts, Honeywell, ADCA, Spirax Sarco, TLV, Plast-O-Matic, Gemu, VOLT and Pegler, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market, by Housing Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Housing Material, 2021 (%)
- PVC
- Natural Polypro
- Stainless Steel
- Brass
- Others
Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Petrochemicals
- Chemical
- Natural Gas
- Metallurgy
- Electricity
- Food & Beverage
- Firefighting
- Other
Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Watts
- Honeywell
- ADCA
- Spirax Sarco
- TLV
- Plast-O-Matic
- Gemu
- VOLT
- Pegler
- All Valve Industries
- Cla-Val
- WANDFLUH AG
- Elkhart Brass
- Croker Fire
- RMC Reliance Valves
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Housing Material
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adjustable Pressure Reducing Valve Players in Global Market
