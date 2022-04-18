N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine (CAS 14489-75-9) is a light brown-red liquid with a molecular formula of C12H13N, mainly used as an intermediate of terbinafine hydrochloride.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine in global, including the following market information:

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine include Shandong Xingshun New Material, AlchemyPharm, Capot Chemical, Ralington Pharma, Hangzhou Keying Chem and Hubei Qisheng Medical Science and Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Others

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Terbinafine Hydrochloride Intermediates

Chemical Reagents

Others

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shandong Xingshun New Material

AlchemyPharm

Capot Chemical

Ralington Pharma

Hangzhou Keying Chem

Hubei Qisheng Medical Science and Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Players in Global Market

