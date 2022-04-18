News

N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore19 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine (CAS 14489-75-9) is a light brown-red liquid with a molecular formula of C12H13N, mainly used as an intermediate of terbinafine hydrochloride.

This report contains market size and forecasts of N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
  • Global top five N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine companies in 2021 (%)

The global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine include Shandong Xingshun New Material, AlchemyPharm, Capot Chemical, Ralington Pharma, Hangzhou Keying Chem and Hubei Qisheng Medical Science and Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Purity 98%
  • Purity 99%
  • Others

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Terbinafine Hydrochloride Intermediates
  • Chemical Reagents
  • Others

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
  • Key companies N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Shandong Xingshun New Material
  • AlchemyPharm
  • Capot Chemical
  • Ralington Pharma
  • Hangzhou Keying Chem
  • Hubei Qisheng Medical Science and Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 N-Methyl-1-Naphthylmethylamine Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore19 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Alumina Fiber Blanket Market 2022, Estimation, Key Player, Portfolio, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

February 17, 2022

Sputtering Target Material Market Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery Research Report 2021 | Kurt J.Lesker Company(KJLC), China Rare Metal Material, Demaco

December 28, 2021

Global Climbing Package Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2027 | Camel, OSPRAY, VAUDE

December 16, 2021

Sports Drink Market Report 2021-26: Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Outlook and Forecast | Champion Nutrition Inc., Living Essentials, Cloud 9, Arizona Beverage Company

December 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button