Low-Fat Cheese Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate | COVID – 19 Outbreak

Overview:

Low-fat cheese contains low-density cholesterol and minimum amount of saturated fat and is known for its widespread popularity among people suffering from either obesity or cardiac problems. The product is also gaining traction form health-conscious people. The global low-fat cheese market is all set to score high CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) in their reliable report on the low-fat cheese market claims that growth would be substantial in the coming years.

Several factors like health-conscious people, hike in the growth of the intake of such products in the food & beverage industry, technological advancement in the manufacturing procedure, hike in disposable income and others are expected to take the global low-fat cheese market forward.

Segmentation:

The global low-fat cheese market, as included by MRFR in the report, is based on type and distribution channel. This segmentation targets various factors and unravels them for a better market analysis in the future.

Based on the type, the low-fat cheese market comprises feta, ricotta, mozzarella sticks, and hard cheese. The mozzarella sticks segment is expected to draw maximum revenue and retain its market dominance during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the low-fat cheese market includes food service and food retail. The Low-fat cheese gets distributed mostly through food service and food retail channel. However, the store-based channel has better market domination as one-stop service provider. But the rapid pace of adoption by consumers, and inclusion of e-commerce sectors are triggering growth for the non-store-based distribution channel is experiencing a surge.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) are regions that have bee included in the global low-fat cheese market. This region-specific analysis is targeting the growth pockets to understand the market better.

North America and Europe are regions with strong traction from the food & beverage industries. People in the region are quite aware of the benefits of low-fat cheese market. Rising health consciousness among the populace is triggering a hike in the regional market. At the same time, major companies are operating out of these regions, which can be considered as a substantial market booster. The U.S., Mexico, and Canada from North America, and Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K. from Europe are providing the maximum thrust to these regional markets.

The APAC market is expecting substantial growth due to the hike in the awareness and huge population base. These two factors are expected to cumulatively trigger the growth of the regional market. At the same time, hike in disposable income is expected to trigger the regional market growth. Countries like China, India, Australia, Japan are expected to supply impetus to the regional market.

Competitive Landscape:

Various companies are playing integral roles in the global low-fat cheese market as they have realized the potential of the market. That is why they are implementing strategies to strengthen their own market position and ensure holistic growth for the market. MRFR enlisted several companies and profiled them for a better analysis of the global market. These companies are Lactalis Group (France), DSM (Netherlands), Arla Foods (Denmark), Friesland Campina (Netherlands), Kraft Foods Group Inc (U.S.), Bongrain (France), Crystal Farms (U.S.), Britannia Industries (India), and others.

Industry News:

People are now becoming health-conscious that is why they are curbing their calorie intake. Such decisions are triggering high adoption of various diet plans that include low-fat cheese. One such diet plan is Keto Diet, which is gaining substantial traction in the market.

Recent studies are also showing substantial intake of low-fat cheese as they are rich in biotin. Biotins have been identified as good source of protein, which is good for hair problems. People who are conscious about their hair fall problems are expected to take this market forward.

