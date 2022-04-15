Gluten Free Bakery Market Top Suppliers, Business Development and Post COVID 19 Scenario

Market Overview

Gluten is a type of protein found in wheat, farro, barley, and other grains that acts as a glue to hold food together. They’re typically used to keep food’s shape and texture. Glutan improves taste but damages the intestines. When people with celiac disease consume gluten-containing foods, an immune response occurs, causing damage to the small intestine. As a result, there is an increase in consumer demand for gluten-free products due to their health benefits.

Market Trends

Gluten-containing foods cause the destruction of villi in the intestines over time. Consumers in various countries are adopting a gluten-free diet as awareness about the effects of gluten on the body grows. Manufacturers are responding to this trend by introducing a wide range of gluten-free food products to the market. The majority of gluten-free bakery products are eaten as part of a meal. Because more people are becoming aware of celiac disease, the demand for gluten-free foods is gradually increasing. Gluten-free bakery and confectionery are gaining popularity among gluten-free food products.

The growing awareness of gluten-free food products among consumers is expected to drive the global gluten-free bakery market. Gluten-free foods are an excellent option for celiac disease sufferers. During the review period, the rising incidence of celiac disease in developed economies had a positive impact on sales of gluten-free bakery products. Furthermore, gluten-free bakery products are easily digestible and boost immunity, increasing demand for gluten-free bakery in the near future.

With the rising prevalence of celiac disease among the world’s population, consumers’ preference for gluten-free diets is growing. Bread products, snacks, and cookies are becoming increasingly popular as gluten-free products gain popularity, owing to the convenience they provide.

Segmental Analysis

Gluten free bakery market has been segmented on the basis of sources which comprises of main ingredients, other ingredients.

Main ingredients comprises of Rice, corn, buckwheat, quinoa and other. Other ingredient comprises of hydrocolloids, protein sources, and flavor.

Gluten free bakery market has been segmented on the basis of product type such as Bread, rolls & buns, cakes & cheesecakes, muffins & cup cakes, cookies & biscuit, doughnuts, sandwiches & wraps, dough & ready mixes and others. During the forecast period, the bread segment will account for the largest share of the market.

Gluten free bakery market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises of store based and non-store based.

Regional Analysis

The global gluten free bakery market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW).

Throughout the forecast period, Europe is expected to maintain its dominance. The rising prevalence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance in various European countries is to blame. In addition, new gluten-free bakery products have been introduced, which has a positive impact on gluten-free bakery product sales in Europe over the forecast period.

During the review period of 2017-2022, the North American region is expected to account for a healthy market share. Because of the rising incidence of celiac disease and gluten intolerance, particularly in European countries, North America is the largest market for gluten-free bakery products, followed by Europe and South America. Furthermore, the market growth of gluten-free products is influenced by the introduction of innovative product launches. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the health benefits of gluten-free foods is expected to boost market growth. The gluten free bakery market is expected to grow due to favorable regulatory framework and initiatives by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to promote a gluten-free diet, as well as subsidy allocations, over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of gluten allergies is expected to be a major factor driving the massive growth of the North American gluten-free bakery market over the forecast period. Consumers are becoming more motivated to switch to gluten-free products as gluten-free becomes more popular in the United States. As a result, the gluten-free bakery market is growing.

Competitive Analysis

The key players profiled in the gluten free bakery market are Dr. schär ltd.(U.K.), Freedom Foods (Australia), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Hero Group Ag (Switzerland), Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), Enjoy life Foods (U.S.). The global gluten-free bakery products market is highly fragmented, and major players have used a variety of strategies to expand their footprints in this market, including new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others.

