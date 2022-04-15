Cloud PBX Market New Innovations, Technology And Research 2022 and Advancement Outlook Till 2030 | Expert Review

Cloud PBX Market Analysis

The cloud PBX market is estimated to grow at a cagr of 21.43% during the forecasted period of 2020 to 2030. states the latest Market Research Future’s (MRFR) cloud PBX market forecast report. The report highlights the primary industry drivers as well as regulations and highly price-sensitive consumers that are hampering the growth of the cloud PBX market. The report begins with a brief presentation and overview of the Hosted PBX Market, the current market landscape, market trends, key market players, organization type, CAGR, region, SWOT analysis, expert review & forecast.

Cloud PBX Market Drivers/Cloud PBX Market Trends

Reduced Operation Cost to Boost Market Growth

The reduced cost of operation will boost the market growth. The cloud PBX has reformed and revolutionized the communication process in the business organizations by allowing access to various forms of communication (text messaging, video, and audio), through an IP network. The communication technology provides myriad perks over traditional PBX, yet the cost-effectiveness offered by the cloud PBX over on-premise PBX is the key factor, which has boosted its need in the past years and is likely to influence the cloud PBX market growth in the coming years.

Opportunities

Proliferation of AI and Learning Algorithms to Offer Robust Opportunities

The proliferation of AI and learning algorithms will offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period. It is creating long-term business opportunities for organizations. The modern chat-bots hold promising capabilities for natural language processing, sentiment analysis, and speech to text. Such technologies are used to transcript conversations, identifying what a caller ask, and understand the intent behind such requests.

Restraints and Challenges

Integration with CRM to act as Market Restraint

The integration of the system with customer relationship management may impact the global cloud PBX market share over the forecast period.

Cloud PBX Market Segmentation

Based on the Services

Services

Professional services

Network services

IT

Cloud services

Based on the Organization Size

Small and medium enterprises SME

Large enterprises SME

Based on the End-Users

Real estate

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Cloud PBX Market COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a highly positive impact on the cloud PBX market. Most of the businesses are working remotely owing to work from home protocols that has increased the need for cloud PBX. The outbreak has led to a dramatic acceleration in interest & adoption of cloud PBX. It solves business challenges of clients like low brand image and limited business reach. This is being attained by offering interactive voice response in platforms and the VoIP technology in systems.

Regional Analysis

North America to Precede Cloud PBX Market

North America will precede the market over the forecast period. High adoption of cloud technology, and high technological advances are adding to the global cloud PBX market growth in the region. It had a market share of 40.80% in 2017 and was valued USD 604.04 million.

Cloud PBX Market Key Players

Microsoft Corporation(Skype) (U.S)

Nextiva Inc.(U.S)

RingCentral Inc.(U.S)

Avaya Inc.(U.S)

Barracuda Networks Inc. (CudaTel) (U.S)

Vonage America Inc.(U.S), Cisco system Inc.(U.S)

D-Link System Inc. (Taiwan)

Allworx Corporations (U.S)

BullsEye Telecom Inc (U.S)

Mitel Networks Inc. (Canada)

MegaPath Inc.(U.S)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Cloud PBX Market Report Overview

Market overview

Covid 19 analysis

Market dynamics

Market segmentation

Regional analysis

Competitive landscape

Recent developments

Intended Audience

Key questions answered in the report include

Which are the five top players of the Cloud PBX market? How will the Cloud PBX market change in the next five years? What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?? What are the drivers and restraints of the Cloud PBX market? Which regional market will show the highest growth? What will be the CAGR and size of the Cloud PBX market throughout the forecast period?

