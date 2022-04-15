Moisture Analyzer Market Analysis, Share, Trends, Upcoming Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Impact of COVID

Market Scenario

According to MRFR, the Global Moisture Analyzer Market 2020 is slated to grow at a 3.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Highlights

The global demand for moisture analysers is predicted to see substantial growth over the projected period. During the study period, North America is expected to lead the moisture analyser followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The primary factors driving the adoption of moisture analyzers include development in the food & beverage industry, and increased demand from the oil & gas industry for these devices. In addition , the growing automation of adoption in production processes is expected to drive market growth. However, issues concerning the reliability and inaccuracy of moisture analyzers are thar factors that are expected to impede the growth of the demand for moisture analyzers during the evaluation period.

Market Segmentation

For the scope of the study, the global moisture analyzer market, has been segmented based on type, application, and technique.

Segmented by type into desktop, handheld, and inline. The mobile segment held the biggest market share in the market for moisture analyzers. The handheld segment was the second largest market in 2018 but it is predicted that the inline segment will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market was segmented by Application into Plastics and Polymer, Building, Agriculture, Food And Beverage, Fabrics And Textiles, Pharmaceutics, and Others.

Based on the technique, the global market is segmented into Karl Fischer Titration, Loss-on-Dying, Power, Microwave, Near-Infrared, Radio Frequency and Others

Regional Outlook

The moisture analyzer market, based on region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Throughout the study period North America is projected to lead the market for moisture analyzers followed by Europe. North America is the largest region in the moisture analyser industry in terms of market share. This area was further divided into the United States , Canada and Mexico. The US dominated the market for moisture analyzers followed by Mexico and Canada. Advances in industrial technology and development of the region’s food & beverage industry are some of the factors that are responsible for the growth of the demand for moisture analysers. In addition, the presence of industry giants such as Mettler Toledo, General Electric, AMETEK.Inc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, is one of the driving factors for the growth of the market in this region. T Growth can be attributed to the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, creating a higher demand for moisture analysers. In addition, growing industrialization to meet the requirement of high-quality manufacturing facilities is another factor responsible for the country’s market growth.

From 2018 to 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, while Europe is expected to be at second position in terms of market share during the assessment period. Germany is a developing country and a leader in innovation and development, with the involvement of key players in the fields of semiconductors, power electronics, and ICT. In addition, some of the other factors driving market growth in the rest of Europe include increased government inclination to maintain food quality , increased consumer awareness of technology, and increased adoption of next-generation technologies across the chemical and manufacturing industries to support domestic moisture analyzer market vendors. In addition, the expansion prospects for Western Europe’s US-based market leaders are also significantly high, further paving the way for the growth of the region’s moisture analyzer sector, further paving the way for the moisture analyser sector to expand.

Competitive Dynamics

The major players of global moisture analyzer are Kett Electric Laboratory (Japan), Michell Instruments Inc. (US), General Electric Co. (US), Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (US), Spectrasensors, Inc. US), PCE Instruments. (Norway), Ametek, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Metrohm AG. (Switzerland), Arizona Instrument LLC (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), A&D Co., Ltd (Japan), Adam Equipment Inc. (UK), and Brookhuis Applied Technologies (Netherlands).

