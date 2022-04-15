Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market Outlook, Strategies, Challenges, Geography Trends, Business Growth, Applications

Autoimmune disease is a medical condition that causes abnormalities in the immune response and triggers damage to the healthy body tissues. The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases all over the world is generating high demand for effective treatments in the global market. As per the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global autoimmune disease treatment market is anticipated to expand remarkably at a noteworthy CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players of the global autoimmune disease treatment market that rea profiled in the report published by MRFR are Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., Bayer Schering Pharma AG, Biogen Idec Inc., Bio-Rad, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Danaher, Elan Corporation Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, HYCOR Biomedical, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Siemens, Squibb Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.

Market Drivers:

The rise in number of individuals suffering from IBD, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases is causing the rise in demand for treatments in the global market, resulting in the expansion of the global autoimmune disorder treatment market. The increasing prevalence of common autoimmune disease such as diabetes is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global autoimmune disease treatment market.

The pharmaceutical companies are focusing on introducing highly effective medication and treatments to control and treat the symptoms of autoimmune diseases by increasing the research and development expenditure, which in turn is fueling the expansion of the global autoimmune disease treatment market. The increasing prevalence of other autoimmune diseases such as Addison’s disease, celiac disease, thyroid disorder and others and the rise in number of geriatric population affected by autoimmune diseases is causing the rise in demand for high-quality treatments in the global market, which is positively impacting the growth of the global autoimmune disease treatment market.

Market Restraints:

The lack of information regarding the cause of autoimmune disease, low penetration of advanced treatments in the underdeveloped regions due to the absence of necessary healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness regarding the availability of treatments of autoimmune diseases are likely to act as a restraint on the expansion of the global autoimmune disease treatment market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

The global autoimmune disease treatment market has been segmented on the basis of disease type, diagnosis, therapeutic products and distribution channel.

Based on disease types, the autoimmune disease treatment market is segmented into localized and systematic. The localized segment is sub-segmented into multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, and others. The systematic disease type segment is sub-segmented into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, lupus, and others.

Based on diagnosis, the autoimmune disease treatment market is segmented into ELISA, dot blot, line blot, agglutination, double immune diffusion, western blotting, multiplex immunoassay, and others.

Based on therapeutic products, the autoimmune disease treatment market is segmented into drugs, and therapeutic and monitoring equipment. The drugs segment includes biologics, immunosuppressant, anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Based on distribution channel, the autoimmune disease treatment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global autoimmune disease treatment market is segmented into four major regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas is projecting dominance on the global autoimmune disease treatment market owing to the high prevalence of autoimmune diseases and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region.

The Europe region is projected to account for the second largest share in the global autoimmune disease treatment market owing to the increasing investment in the healthcare sector and rise in healthcare expenditure by the population in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is projecting fastest growth in the global autoimmune disease treatment market owing to the high population and increasing pool of individuals suffering from autoimmune diseases in this region.

The Middle East and Africa region is projecting slow growth in the global autoimmune disease treatment market owing to the poor healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness in the underdeveloped areas of this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The pharmaceutical companies are focusing on increasing their research and development expenditure in order to introduce highly effective and innovative medications in the market which in turn is fueling the competition in the global autoimmune disease treatment market. The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players are aiding the expansion of their businesses in the global autoimmune disease treatment market.

On 25th July 2018, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development company, has announced the commencement of the phase 3 study of Lenabasum for the treatment of dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease.

