LTE & 5G Broadcast Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth

The global LTE & 5G broadcast market size is expected to register an steady CAGR of 12.3% and is expected to reach USD 1,058 million by 2027.The term ‘broadcasting’ refers to distribution of same content to multiple users simultaneously over a network. For instance, say LTE broadcast technology that enables distribute single stream of data to all the end-users connected to its network. 3GPP (or 3rd Generation Partnership Project [3GPP]) has developed a number of protocols for mobile communications among one of them is evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) standard for video broadcast over the mobile networks.

5G or Fifth Generation of wireless standard that enables connecting everything everywhere, catering to the ever rising demand for rapid digitization and faster data transmission. 5G enables connect car, home, office, and communicate across the city with upto 100 times faster data transmission speeds when compared to its predecessor- 4G, which was meant for mobile broadband services. Additionally, the 5G wireless technology is expected to support over a million devices in an area of 1 sq. km. much higher than 4G. With the evolution of this technology, broadcasting was one of the earliest identified end-use application of 5G. 5G is expected to generate new streams of revenue such as new broadcast and multicast capabilities.

The Global LTE and 5G broadcast market has been segmented based on technology, end-use, and region.

By technology, the global LTE & 5G broadcast market has been divided into LTE broadcast and 5G broadcast. LTE broadcast technology is based on the 3GPP or also called as evolved Multimedia

Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) standard (a global standard for video broadcast over a mobile network). A specified spectrum is allocated to broadcast operators to cast specific content delivering mission critical communication, device updates, music/audio broadcasting, public safety information, and other applications. On the other hand, 5G broadcast promises to cater new broadcast and multicast abilities such as in-moving car experience through media &entertainment, OTA updates, navigation, live streaming of commerce & online learning content, and so on.

By end-use, the global LTE & 5G broadcast market has been divided into videoon-demand [VOD], mobile TV, connected cars, emergency alerts, stadiums, e-newspapers &e-magazines, fixed LTE quadruple play, last mile content delivery network (CDN), radio, data feeds & notifications, and others. LTE & 5G broadcasting applications for instance emergency alerts in case of earthquake early warning system that enables authorities to reach many people within a short span of seconds or minutes once message is broadcasted.

The global LTE and 5G broadcast market has been analyzed for five regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

By region, the Global LTE and 5G broadcast market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East &Africa,and South America. North America is expected to be the dominating region in terms of the adoption of LTE & 5G broadcast technology owing to the heavy investments across the end-use applications including Video on Demand, Mobile TV, Stadiums, Radio, Emergency Alerts, and so on. For instance, ENENSYS Technologies (France) has partnered with Edge Networks to provide innovative hybrid over-the-air NEXTGEN TV services in the region.North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US is expected to lead the country-level market, while Canada is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The USmarket is expected to report the highest market share, owing to the leading market position in terms of 5G broadcast networks deployed for various end-uses especially data feeds & notifications, connected cars, mobile TV, emergency alerts, stadiums, radio, among others.

The key players in theGlobal LTE and 5G broadcastmarket areQualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), ZTE Corporation (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), NEC Corporation (Japan), ENENSYS Technologies (France), Athonet srl (Italy),AT&T (US), Intel Corporation (US), SPINNER GmbH (Germany), Sierra Wireless (Canada), and Rohde & Schwarz (US).

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lte-5g-broadcast-market-10528

