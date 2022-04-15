Wireless Display Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Forecast, Challenges, Opportunities, Revenue and Analysis of COVID-19

The global wireless display market is gearing significant traction. Market growth attributes to technological innovations in sensors and smart wireless devices. Besides, substantial R&D investments into the development of connectivity solutions drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising adoption of wireless displays across commercial applications, including corporate & broadcast, digital signage, government, healthcare, and education, escalate market growth.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Wireless Display Market is forecasted to create a valuation of 5 BN by 2023, growing at approximately 11% CAGR throughout the forecasted period (2017 – 2023). There have been enough innovation and new levels of connectivity among these devices. Features like safety sensors and smartphone integration have already become common. As technologies mature, they influence market trends and market opportunities.

Additionally, increasing uses of web-based interfaces and smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs boost market revenue. Growing uptake of BYOD (bring your own device) policy in the offices along with the augmenting demand for mobile wireless display fuel the market growth. Furthermore, technological developments in the field of smart devices and the growing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) foster the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of on-demand entertainment influences market growth.

Global Wireless Display Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Offering: Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Technology Protocol: Wireless HD, WiDi, Miracast, AirPlay, Google Cast, DLNA, and others.

By Application: Consumer and Commercial (corporate & broadcast, digital signage, government, healthcare, education, others).

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Wireless Display Market – Geographical Analysis

North America dominates the global wireless display market. The largest market share attributes to the technological advances and increased adoption of display technologies across industry verticals. Besides, the augmented demand and availability of quality wireless displays in the region drive the growth of the market. The North American wireless display market is poised to continue with its dominance over the global market throughout the assessment period.

Europe is another promising market for wireless displays. The market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of wireless displays by small and medium scale businesses. Additionally, the increasing numbers of data centers stimulate market growth in the region. Also, the rising adoption of BYOD policy among the growing IT industry substantiates the growth of the market. The European wireless display market is expected to witness fabulous market growth during the review period.

The Asia Pacific wireless display market is witnessing a rapid expansion stage. Factors such as the wide adoption of wireless displays across the manufacturing sector and the growing markets in India, China, and Japan are the main driving forces behind the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread use of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers in India and China fosters regional market growth. The APAC wireless display market is expected to grow further over previous growth records by the end of the forecasted period.

Major Players:

Players leading the wireless display market are Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Google, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Roku, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Cavium, Inc. (US), NETGEAR Inc. (US), Belkin International, Inc. (US), and Actiontec Electronics, Inc. (US), among others.

