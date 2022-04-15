News

Vacuum Road Sweepers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Vacuum Road Sweepers Market

The global Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Sweep Width>1.5m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers include Bucher(Johnston), ZOOMLION, Elgin, Hako, Aebi Schmidt, Alamo Group, FULONGMA, Tennant and Alfred Krcher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:

Global Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Sweep Width>1.5m
  • Sweep Width1.5m

Global Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Urban Road
  • Highway
  • Airport

Global Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Compact Vacuum Road Sweepers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Bucher(Johnston)
  • ZOOMLION
  • Elgin
  • Hako
  • Aebi Schmidt
  • Alamo Group
  • FULONGMA
  • Tennant
  • Alfred Krcher
  • FAYAT GROUP
  • Global Sweeper
  • TYMCO
  • AEROSUN
  • FAUN

