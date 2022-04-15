Rugged Display Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Rugged Display market was valued at 7105.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8891.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultra-Rugged Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rugged Display include GETAC TECHNOLOGY CORP. (Taiwan), SPARTON CORP. (US), XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US), ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US), Trimble, Inc. (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US), GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. (US) and BEIJER ELECTRONICS AB (Sweden), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rugged Display manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rugged Display Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Display Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultra-Rugged

Fully Rugged

Semi-Rugged

Global Rugged Display Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Display Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive & Transportation

Government, Defense, & Aerospace

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

Global Rugged Display Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Display Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rugged Display revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rugged Display revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rugged Display sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Rugged Display sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GETAC TECHNOLOGY CORP. (Taiwan)

SPARTON CORP. (US)

XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US)

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US)

Trimble, Inc. (US)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US)

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. (US)

BEIJER ELECTRONICS AB (Sweden)

Vartech Systems Inc. (US)

Panasonic Corp. (Japan)

L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (US)

KYOCERA CORP. (Japan)

CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP. (US)

Bluebird, Inc. (South Korea)

Mildef Group AB (Sweden)

HANDHELD GROUP AB (Sweden)

Elbit Systems, Ltd. (Israel)

Winmate Inc. (Taiwan)

Jlt Mobile Computers AB (Sweden)

Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc. (US)

Dell Technologies Inc. (US)

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Aaeon Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Juniper Systems, Inc. (US)

