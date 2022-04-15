News

Rugged Display Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rugged Display Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

The global Rugged Display market was valued at 7105.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8891.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Ultra-Rugged Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Rugged Display include GETAC TECHNOLOGY CORP. (Taiwan), SPARTON CORP. (US), XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US), ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US), Trimble, Inc. (US), Honeywell International, Inc. (US), ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US), GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. (US) and BEIJER ELECTRONICS AB (Sweden), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Rugged Display manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Get FREE Sample of this Report at https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-rugged-display-forecast-2022-2028-496

 

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rugged Display Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Display Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Ultra-Rugged
  • Fully Rugged
  • Semi-Rugged

Global Rugged Display Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Display Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Automotive & Transportation
  • Government, Defense, & Aerospace
  • Healthcare
  • Industrial
  • Others

Global Rugged Display Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Rugged Display Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Rugged Display revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Rugged Display revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Rugged Display sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Rugged Display sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • GETAC TECHNOLOGY CORP. (Taiwan)
  • SPARTON CORP. (US)
  • XPLORE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US)
  • ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US)
  • Trimble, Inc. (US)
  • Honeywell International, Inc. (US)
  • ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (US)
  • GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. (US)
  • BEIJER ELECTRONICS AB (Sweden)
  • Vartech Systems Inc. (US)
  • Panasonic Corp. (Japan)
  • L3 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (US)
  • KYOCERA CORP. (Japan)
  • CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP. (US)
  • Bluebird, Inc. (South Korea)
  • Mildef Group AB (Sweden)
  • HANDHELD GROUP AB (Sweden)
  • Elbit Systems, Ltd. (Israel)
  • Winmate Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Jlt Mobile Computers AB (Sweden)
  • Epsilon Systems Solutions, Inc. (US)
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (US)
  • Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Aaeon Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Juniper Systems, Inc. (US)

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24-market-reports

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Laboratory Reactors Market Report 2022 by Key Players, Types, Applications and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) Forecast to 2028

December 15, 2021

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market by Type (Gels, Injections, Patches, Other), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 27, 2021

Trash Cans Market Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments of Rubbermaid, Grahl Manufacturing, Otto Environmental Systems, Simplehuman, Umbra, Nine Stars,

January 6, 2022

Rugged Equipments Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Abaco Systems, Sparton Rugged Electronics, Harris Corporation

December 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button