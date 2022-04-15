Vapor Permeable Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Vapor Permeable Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vapor Permeable Film include Mitsui Chemicals, RKW Group, Toray Industries, DuPont, Celanese, American Polyfilm, Arkema Group, Covestro and Fatra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vapor Permeable Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vapor Permeable Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vapor Permeable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Global Vapor Permeable Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vapor Permeable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Global Vapor Permeable Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Vapor Permeable Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vapor Permeable Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vapor Permeable Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vapor Permeable Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Vapor Permeable Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui Chemicals

RKW Group

Toray Industries

DuPont

Celanese

American Polyfilm

Arkema Group

Covestro

Fatra

Innovia Films

Nitto Denko Corporation

Skymark

Trioplast

Clopay Plastic Products Company

