Vapor Permeable Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vapor Permeable Film Market
The global Vapor Permeable Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Vapor Permeable Film include Mitsui Chemicals, RKW Group, Toray Industries, DuPont, Celanese, American Polyfilm, Arkema Group, Covestro and Fatra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Vapor Permeable Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vapor Permeable Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vapor Permeable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyester
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Others
Global Vapor Permeable Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vapor Permeable Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages
Global Vapor Permeable Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Vapor Permeable Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vapor Permeable Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vapor Permeable Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vapor Permeable Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Vapor Permeable Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Mitsui Chemicals
- RKW Group
- Toray Industries
- DuPont
- Celanese
- American Polyfilm
- Arkema Group
- Covestro
- Fatra
- Innovia Films
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Skymark
- Trioplast
- Clopay Plastic Products Company
