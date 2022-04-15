Wellhead Equipment and Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wellhead Equipment and Components in global, including the following market information:

Global Wellhead Equipment and Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wellhead Equipment and Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Wellhead Equipment and Components companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wellhead Equipment and Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hangers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wellhead Equipment and Components include FMC Technologies, GE (Baker Hughes), Stream Flo, Weir, Aker Solutions, Cameron, Drill Quip, National Oil Well Varco and Sensus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wellhead Equipment and Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wellhead Equipment and Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wellhead Equipment and Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hangers

Flanges

Master Valve

Others

Global Wellhead Equipment and Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wellhead Equipment and Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Wellhead Equipment and Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wellhead Equipment and Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wellhead Equipment and Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wellhead Equipment and Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wellhead Equipment and Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Wellhead Equipment and Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FMC Technologies

GE (Baker Hughes)

Stream Flo

Weir

Aker Solutions

Cameron

Drill Quip

National Oil Well Varco

Sensus

Shanghai Wellhead Equipment Manufacture

Wellhead System

