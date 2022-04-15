Fibreglass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fibreglass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/143125/global-fibreglass-forecast-market-2022-2028-826

Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fibreglass include Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Sisecam Group, Saertex Group, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. and Kcc Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fibreglass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fibreglass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fibreglass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Wool

Direct and Assembled Roving

Chopped Strand

Yarn

Others

Global Fibreglass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fibreglass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive

Wind Energy

Electronics

Aerospace

Construction

Others

Global Fibreglass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fibreglass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fibreglass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fibreglass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fibreglass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fibreglass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

PPG Industries, Inc.

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Sisecam Group

Saertex Group

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Kcc Corporation

China Jushi Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Johns Manville Corp.

PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Certainteed Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/143125/global-fibreglass-forecast-market-2022-2028-826

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fibreglass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fibreglass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fibreglass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fibreglass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fibreglass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fibreglass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fibreglass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fibreglass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fibreglass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fibreglass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fibreglass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibreglass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fibreglass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibreglass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fibreglass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Glass Wool

4.1.3 Direct and Assembled Roving

4.1.4 Chopped Strand

4.1.5

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/