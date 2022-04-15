Fibreglass Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fibreglass
The global Fibreglass market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fibreglass include Owens Corning, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Sisecam Group, Saertex Group, Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. and Kcc Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fibreglass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fibreglass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fibreglass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Wool
- Direct and Assembled Roving
- Chopped Strand
- Yarn
- Others
- Global Fibreglass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Fibreglass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Automotive
- Wind Energy
- Electronics
- Aerospace
- Construction
- Others
- Global Fibreglass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
- Global Fibreglass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
- The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fibreglass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fibreglass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fibreglass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Fibreglass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Owens Corning
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
- Asahi Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain
- Sisecam Group
- Saertex Group
- Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
- Kcc Corporation
- China Jushi Co., Ltd.
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc.
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)
- Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company
- Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
- Johns Manville Corp.
- PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
- Knauf Insulation
- Certainteed Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fibreglass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fibreglass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fibreglass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fibreglass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fibreglass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fibreglass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fibreglass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fibreglass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fibreglass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fibreglass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fibreglass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fibreglass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fibreglass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibreglass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fibreglass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fibreglass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Fibreglass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Glass Wool
4.1.3 Direct and Assembled Roving
4.1.4 Chopped Strand
