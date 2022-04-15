Refractory Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Refractory Materials market was valued at 56 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 71 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Common Refractory Materials (1580??1770?) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refractory Materials include Calderys, Magnesita Refratarios, Minteq International, RHI, Saint-Gobain, Vesuvius, Chosun Refractories, HarbisonWalker and Krosaki Harima, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Refractory Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refractory Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Common Refractory Materials (1580??1770?)

Advanced Refractory Materials (1770??2000?)

Superrefractory Materials (>2000?)

Global Refractory Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

588

Construction

Machinery & Equipment

Others

Global Refractory Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Refractory Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refractory Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refractory Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refractory Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Refractory Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Calderys

Magnesita Refratarios

Minteq International

RHI

Saint-Gobain

Vesuvius

Chosun Refractories

HarbisonWalker

Krosaki Harima

Magnezit

Morgan Advanced Materials

OCL

Puyang Refractories

Refratechnik

Resco Products

Shinagawa Refractories

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refractory Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Refractory Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Refractory Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Refractory Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Refractory Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Refractory Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Refractory Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Refractory Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Refractory Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Refractory Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Refractory Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refractory Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Refractory Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refractory Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refractory Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refractory Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

