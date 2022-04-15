Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Traditional Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants include Clariant International Ltd., Lanxess AG, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL), Albemarle Corporation, Nabaltech AG., Chemtura Corporation Limited, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel and Huber Engineered Materials and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Traditional Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants

Coated Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants

Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Plastic

Electricity & Electronics

Others

Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant International Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

Albemarle Corporation

Nabaltech AG.

Chemtura Corporation Limited

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel

Huber Engineered Materials

Italmatch Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Red Phosphorus Flame Retardants Players in Global Market

