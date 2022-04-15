Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Turbine Discs Broaching Machines
Turbine disc broaching machine is a machine tool specially used for broaching turbine discs in aircraft or power generation devices.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Turbine Discs Broaching Machines in global, including the following market information:
- Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Turbine Discs Broaching Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vertical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Turbine Discs Broaching Machines include Arthur Klink, Broaching Machine Specialties, Forst Technologie, Colonial Tool Group, Nachi-Fujikoshi, Changsha Sisheng Intelligent Equipment and Changsha Machine Tool Plant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Turbine Discs Broaching Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vertical
- Horizontal
Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Power Generation
- Aviation
Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Turbine Discs Broaching Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Turbine Discs Broaching Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Turbine Discs Broaching Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Turbine Discs Broaching Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Arthur Klink
- Broaching Machine Specialties
- Forst Technologie
- Colonial Tool Group
- Nachi-Fujikoshi
- Changsha Sisheng Intelligent Equipment
- Changsha Machine Tool Plant
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Turbine Discs Broaching Machines Players in Global Market
