Food Thickening Agents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Food Thickening Agents market was valued at 23750 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29770 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrocolloids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Thickening Agents include Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Dupont, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ashland Specialty Ingredients and CP Kelco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Food Thickening Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Thickening Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Thickening Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrocolloids

Protein

Starch

Global Food Thickening Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Thickening Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bakery

Confectionery

Sauces

Marinades & Gravies

Beverages

Dairy

Convenience Foods

Global Food Thickening Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Food Thickening Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Thickening Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Thickening Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Thickening Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Food Thickening Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Dupont

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Ashland Specialty Ingredients

CP Kelco

TIC Gums, Inc.

Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Thickening Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Thickening Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Thickening Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Thickening Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Thickening Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Thickening Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Thickening Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Thickening Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Thickening Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Thickening Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Thickening Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Thickening Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Thickening Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Thickening Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Thickening Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Thickening Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

