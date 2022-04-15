Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane
The global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transparent Polyimide Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane include Dupont (US), Kaneka (Japan), SKC Kolon (Korea), Ube (Japan), Taimide Tech (China), MGC (Japan), I.S.T Corp (Japan), Rayitek (China) and Huajing (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transparent Polyimide Membrane
- Black Polyimide Membrane
- Others
Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Consumer Electronics
- Solar Industry
- Mining & Drilling
- Electrical Insulation Tape
- Others
Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dupont (US)
- Kaneka (Japan)
- SKC Kolon (Korea)
- Ube (Japan)
- Taimide Tech (China)
- MGC (Japan)
- I.S.T Corp (Japan)
- Rayitek (China)
- Huajing (China)
- Shengyuan (China)
- Tianyuan (China)
- Huaqiang (China)
- Yabao (China)
- Kying (China)
- Yunda (China)
- Tianhua Tech (China)
- Wanda Cable (China)
- Qianfeng (China)
- Disai (China)
- Goto (China)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide Ultrafiltration Membrane Players in Global Market
