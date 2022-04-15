2022-2027 Global and Regional Chlor-Alkali Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Chlor-Alkali market was valued at 8033.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.07% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chlor-alkali is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride. It is the technology used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide (lye/caustic soda), which are commodity chemicals required by industry. 35 million tons of chlorine were prepared by this process in 1987. Industrial scale production began in 1892. Usually the process is conducted on a brine (an aqueous solution of NaCl), in which case NaOH, hydrogen, and chlorine result. When using calcium chloride or potassium chloride, the products contain calcium or potassium instead of sodium. Related processes are known that use molten NaCl to give chlorine and sodium metal or condensed hydrogen chloride to give hydrogen and chlorine. In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the largest market for chlor-alkali products. The region is projected to register the highest growth rate, both in terms of value and volume, owing to high demand from emerging countries of the region. China is the largest chlor-alkali market globally with the highest demand. The region also drives the market owing to the presence of emerging markets, availability of raw materials, and lower labor costs.

By Market Verdors:

Olin Corporation

Solvay

Tata Chemicals Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Westlake Chemical

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastic Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Nirma Limited

Tronox

By Types:

Chlorine

Caustic soda

Soda ash

By Applications:

Textiles

Glass

Soaps & detergents

Metallurgy

Water treatment

Pulp & paper

