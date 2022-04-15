Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines
The vacuum compression packaging machine automatically extracts the air from the bag and completes the sealing process after reaching a predetermined vacuum level. It can also be filled with nitrogen or other gas mixtures to complete the sealing process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines in global, including the following market information:
- Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Chamber Vacuum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines include Sick AG, Utien Pack, Dadaux SAS, Henkovac, Henkelman, Wecanpack, SHANGHAI YIGUANG PACKAGING EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING, Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment and Shanghai Shen Yue Packing Machinery Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single Chamber Vacuum
- Double Chamber Vacuum
Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Clothing
- Bedding
- Food
- Medicine
- Other
Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sick AG
- Utien Pack
- Dadaux SAS
- Henkovac
- Henkelman
- Wecanpack
- SHANGHAI YIGUANG PACKAGING EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING
- Hangzhou Youngsun Intelligent Equipment
- Shanghai Shen Yue Packing Machinery Manufacturing
- Shenzhen Xinqunli Machinery
- Shanghai Chengqi Machinery
- Suzhou Howov Machinery
- Langxi Zhenhai Machinery
- Zhejiang Dongfeng Packaging Machine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vacuum Compression Packaging Machines Product Type
