Manual Binding Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A manual binding machine is a machine that mechanically holds paper, plastic, leather, etc. in place with binding staples or hot melt glue
This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Binding Machine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Manual Binding Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Manual Binding Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Manual Binding Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Manual Binding Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tabletop Binding Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Manual Binding Machine include GBC, Comet, DELI, Fellowes, Comix, DSB, RENZ, Leitz and Swingline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Manual Binding Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Manual Binding Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Manual Binding Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tabletop Binding Machines
- Portable Binding Machines
Global Manual Binding Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Manual Binding Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Basic Office
- Household
- Others
Global Manual Binding Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Manual Binding Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Manual Binding Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Manual Binding Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Manual Binding Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Manual Binding Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GBC
- Comet
- DELI
- Fellowes
- Comix
- DSB
- RENZ
- Leitz
- Swingline
- JINTU
- Huanda
- M&G
- GEPAD
- Zhejiang Yunguang Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Manual Binding Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Manual Binding Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Manual Binding Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Manual Binding Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Manual Binding Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Manual Binding Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Manual Binding Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Manual Binding Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Manual Binding Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Manual Binding Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Manual Binding Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Binding Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Binding Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Binding Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Binding Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Binding Machine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
