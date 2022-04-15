Electric Binding Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Binding Machine
Electric binding machines are machines that use electric power to fix paper, plastic, leather, etc. with binding staples or hot melt glue, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Binding Machine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Binding Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Binding Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Electric Binding Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Binding Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Large Binding Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Binding Machine include GBC, Comet, DELI, Fellowes, DSB, Comix, RENZ, Leitz and Swingline, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Binding Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Binding Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Binding Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Large Binding Machines
- Small Binding Machines
Global Electric Binding Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Binding Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Basic Office
- High-Volume Jobs
- Others
Global Electric Binding Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Binding Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Binding Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Binding Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Binding Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Electric Binding Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GBC
- Comet
- DELI
- Fellowes
- DSB
- Comix
- RENZ
- Leitz
- Swingline
- JINTU
- Huanda
- M&G
- GEPAD
- Zhejiang Yunguang Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Binding Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Binding Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Binding Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Binding Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Binding Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Binding Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Binding Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Binding Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Binding Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Binding Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Binding Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Binding Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Binding Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Binding Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Binding Machine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Binding Machine Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports: