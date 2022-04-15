Manual Paper Cutter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Manual paper cutter is an ideal and necessary cutting tool for all kinds of paper, photos, art card paper, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Paper Cutter in global, including the following market information:

Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Manual Paper Cutter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manual Paper Cutter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Paper Cutters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manual Paper Cutter include GBC, Formax, Triumph Cutter, Challenge Machinery, Deli, Comet, Fellowes, DSB and Comix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manual Paper Cutter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manual Paper Cutter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Paper Cutters

Wooden Paper Cutters

Plastic Paper Cutters

Others

Global Manual Paper Cutter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Basic Office

Copying Centres

Printing Plant

Others

Global Manual Paper Cutter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manual Paper Cutter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manual Paper Cutter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manual Paper Cutter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Manual Paper Cutter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GBC

Formax

Triumph Cutter

Challenge Machinery

Deli

Comet

Fellowes

DSB

Comix

M&G

Fuyang Wuhao Office Equipment Manufacture Limited Company

Zhejiang Yunguang Machinery

Suzhou Ruicai Electron

HANGZHOU HUIBAO ELECTRON CORP

Jinan Docon Science and Technology Development Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manual Paper Cutter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manual Paper Cutter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manual Paper Cutter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Manual Paper Cutter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manual Paper Cutter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manual Paper Cutter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manual Paper Cutter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Manual Paper Cutter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Manual Paper Cutter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Paper Cutter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Paper Cutter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Paper Cutter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Paper Cutter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Paper Cutter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type

