Manual Paper Cutter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Manual Paper Cutter
Manual paper cutter is an ideal and necessary cutting tool for all kinds of paper, photos, art card paper, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Paper Cutter in global, including the following market information:
- Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Manual Paper Cutter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Manual Paper Cutter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metal Paper Cutters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Manual Paper Cutter include GBC, Formax, Triumph Cutter, Challenge Machinery, Deli, Comet, Fellowes, DSB and Comix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Manual Paper Cutter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Manual Paper Cutter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Metal Paper Cutters
- Wooden Paper Cutters
- Plastic Paper Cutters
- Others
Global Manual Paper Cutter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Basic Office
- Copying Centres
- Printing Plant
- Others
Global Manual Paper Cutter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Manual Paper Cutter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Manual Paper Cutter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Manual Paper Cutter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Manual Paper Cutter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GBC
- Formax
- Triumph Cutter
- Challenge Machinery
- Deli
- Comet
- Fellowes
- DSB
- Comix
- M&G
- Fuyang Wuhao Office Equipment Manufacture Limited Company
- Zhejiang Yunguang Machinery
- Suzhou Ruicai Electron
- HANGZHOU HUIBAO ELECTRON CORP
- Jinan Docon Science and Technology Development Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Manual Paper Cutter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Manual Paper Cutter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Manual Paper Cutter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Manual Paper Cutter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Manual Paper Cutter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Manual Paper Cutter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Manual Paper Cutter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Manual Paper Cutter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Manual Paper Cutter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Manual Paper Cutter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Paper Cutter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Paper Cutter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Paper Cutter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Paper Cutter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Paper Cutter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414