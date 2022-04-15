Business Card Cutter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Business card cutters are necessary in any print shop or copy shop, and they can also be useful in a corporate environment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Business Card Cutter in global, including the following market information:

Global Business Card Cutter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Business Card Cutter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Business Card Cutter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Business Card Cutter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

A3 Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Business Card Cutter include Duplo, Akiles, MBM, Formax, HANGZHOU HUIBAO ELECTRON CORP.,LTD, Jinan Docon Science and Technology Development Company, Tamerica Products, Inc., Sunfung Technology Corporation and Dumor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Business Card Cutter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Business Card Cutter Market, by Paper Size, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Business Card Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Paper Size, 2021 (%)

A3 Size

A4 Size

Global Business Card Cutter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Business Card Cutter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Business Cards

Greeting Cards

Postcards

Photos

Others

Global Business Card Cutter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Business Card Cutter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Business Card Cutter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Business Card Cutter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Business Card Cutter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Business Card Cutter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Duplo

Akiles

MBM

Formax

HANGZHOU HUIBAO ELECTRON CORP.,LTD

Jinan Docon Science and Technology Development Company

Tamerica Products, Inc.

Sunfung Technology Corporation

Dumor

ERSO

Shivraj Enterprises

Martin Yale

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Business Card Cutter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Paper Size

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Business Card Cutter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Business Card Cutter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Business Card Cutter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Business Card Cutter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Business Card Cutter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Business Card Cutter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Business Card Cutter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Business Card Cutter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Business Card Cutter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Business Card Cutter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Business Card Cutter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Business Card Cutter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Card Cutter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Business Card Cutter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Business Card Cutter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Paper

