Electric Creasing Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The electric creasing machine is specially designed for the back-to-back process of the gluing machine, after creasing to make the glued book perfect.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Creasing Machine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electric Creasing Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electric Creasing Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Electric Creasing Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Creasing Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tabletop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Creasing Machine include Duplo, Formax, MBM, Martin Yale, Graphic Whizard, Plockmatic, Bacciottini Group, Cyklos and Bacciottini Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Creasing Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Creasing Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Creasing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Tabletop
- Vertical
Global Electric Creasing Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Creasing Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Printing Plant
- Package Plant
- Photocopying Centres
- Others
Global Electric Creasing Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Electric Creasing Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electric Creasing Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electric Creasing Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electric Creasing Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Electric Creasing Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Duplo
- Formax
- MBM
- Martin Yale
- Graphic Whizard
- Plockmatic
- Cyklos
- Bacciottini Group
- YADA ENTERPRISE
- Fuyang Wuhao Office Equipment Manufacture Limited Company
- HANGZHOU HUIBAO ELECTRON CORP.,LTD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Creasing Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Creasing Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Creasing Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Creasing Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Creasing Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Creasing Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Creasing Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Creasing Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Creasing Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Creasing Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Creasing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Creasing Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Creasing Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Creasing Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Creasing Machine Companies
