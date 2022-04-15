Oral Mucositis Market Revenue Trends, Size, Revenue Share Analysis Till 2027

Prevalence of chronic disease such as cancer has multifarious effects on the human body. One such is oral mucositis where individuals suffer from painful lesions of the mucous membranes. This can be seen as a side-effect of the chemotherapy, and it is proportional to the growth of the chemotherapy dose. The disease can adversely affect an individual’s nutritional habits as it prevents the patient from chewing solid foods and even at times, from swallowing it. The global oral mucositis market can expect a growth of 7% during the forecast period, reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in their thoroughly studied report. It further includes vital influencers and segments to provide a reliable prediction for the future market. Among chief drivers, recently patented drugs for oral mucositis are playing significant roles. Furthermore, several investments in research and development are also ensuring considerable market growth.

However, most of the medicines are costly, and some await clinical trial and license. This could deter the expected market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Trend:

Innovation Pharmaceuticals has recently signed a contract with CoreEx to develop a drug product to formulate Brilacidin in granular form, and it will be available in sachets. This is to help patients suffering from head or neck cancer receiving chemoradiation.

Researchers at Iran’s Kerman University of Medical Sciences have recently declared that the intake of Omega 3 fatty acids could treat and prevent mucositis, bringing in relief for patients who have cancer.

Izun Pharmaceuticals Corporation has revealed that they have finished the Phase 2 clinical study of IZN-6N4 which has been manufactured using botanical resources. The study is showing positive results as patients are complaining less frequently about pain.

Segmentation:

The global oral mucositis market can be segmented by cause and end-users.

Based on cause, the oral mucositis market includes oral mucositis caused by chemotherapy, oral mucositis caused by radiotherapy, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Based on end-users, the oral mucositis market includes hospitals, dental clinics, oncology hospitals, and research institutes.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the global coverage, the oral mucositis market can be analyzed keeping up with the following regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

By gaining tailwind from the presence of major brands with FDA approved drugs and superior infrastructure, the Americas are driving the market forward. Furthermore, massive investment in the healthcare sector, coupled with well-planned reimbursement policies, is giving the market further thrust.

Europe is enjoying similar kind of benefits and is spending much on research and development to gain the upper hand in its battle against oral mucositis. Meanwhile, the APAC is registering substantial growth owing to its impressive revamping of the healthcare sector. Better infrastructure in emerging economies such as India and China can prove beneficial for the market. However, the MEA market is lagging behind. Its poor infrastructure has put a leash on the regional market growth.

Market Landscape:

Strategies are proving essential in taking the oral mucositis market forward. Influential companies are getting involved in a merger, acquisition, new product launch, collaborations, and other tactics to stay abreast in this market. For instance, Catalent acquired Juniper Pharmaceuticals to expand its market hold and cement its foothold in Europe. AMAG Pharmaceuticals is planning on diversification by completing divestiture in cord blood registry.

Some of the players operating for the oral mucositis are Izun Pharmaceutical Ltd (US), Shoreline Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA), Himalaya (India), AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA), Kinnear Pharmaceuticals (US), Celleutix Corporation (USA), Soligenix Inc. (US), Oragenics (US), and others.

