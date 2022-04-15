2022-2027 Global and Regional Glass-ionomer Cement Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Glass-ionomer Cement market was valued at 1.04 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dental cement is a type of dental material that can be used for different purposes. Some cements are used to restore dental work, while others are used to create original dental work. Some are permanent, while others are temporary. Dentists must make sure to follow the manufacturer`s directions for each type of cement, in terms of mixing, using the correct ratios and subjecting it to the correct temperatures. There are five types of dental cement: zinc-oxide eugenol, zinc phosphate, polycarboxylate, glass ionomer and composite resin. The Glass-ionomer Cement industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although some small companies have price advantage, the performance is narrow to some extent due to the poor tech, cheap raw material and not suitable for sensitive skin.

By Market Verdors:

GC (Japan)

3M (US)

DENTSPLY SIRONA (US)

Mitsui Kulzer (Japan)

Shofu (Japan)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Switzerland)

VOCO (Germnay)

Kerr (US)

DENTAURUM (Germnay)

Prime Dental (US)

Promedica (Germnay)

I-dental (Lithuania)

Harvard (Germany)

Rongxiang Dent (China)

Shanghai DMF (China)

Shanghai New Century (China)

By Types:

Restorative Cements

Luting Cement

By Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

