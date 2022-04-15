Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Report – Worldwide | Market Research Future (MRFR) Forecast Report – 2022-2030

Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Growth, Industry Share, Expected CAGR, Forecast to 2027

Tire-Pressure Monitoring System Market Growth Overview:

Tire-pressure monitoring system market size is anticipated to grow rapidly growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The details covered in the tire-pressure monitoring system market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the tire-pressure monitoring system market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested tire-pressure monitoring system market players to plan business strategies accordingly.

The global tire-pressure monitoring system market is driven by introduction of strict government regulations regarding low emission. These factors have helped shape the tire-pressure monitoring system market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the tire-pressure monitoring system market could also face challenges such as high cost of technology due to sensor replacement needs.

The Prominent Players

Denso Corporation, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Hampton Automotive Technology Co., Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, VALEO, NIRA Dynamics AB, Sensata Technologies Inc., Pacific Industrial Co., Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Automotive Ltd, LG Innotek, Delphi Automotive LLP.

Market Segmentation

The global tire-pressure monitoring system market has been segmented based on vehicle type, sales channel, and technology. On the basis of technology, the market for tire-pressure monitoring system is segmented based on direct TPMS and indirect TPMS. Additionally, the market on the basis of vehicle type, is segmented into light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles. The global market for tire-pressure monitoring system is also covered based on the sales channel segment which is further split into OEM, aftermarket.

Factors like the growth of the automotive industry as well as the concerned regarding fuel efficiency , support the tire-pressure monitoring system market growth. The performance of tire-pressure monitoring system market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the tire-pressure monitoring system market report provides analysis of these segments. The tire-pressure monitoring system market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the tire-pressure monitoring system market based on the data and forecasts till 2027.

Regional Overview

Companies in the tire-pressure monitoring system market share are spread across the world. The tire-pressure monitoring system market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The North American tire-pressure monitoring system market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tire-pressure monitoring system market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the tire-pressure monitoring system market can be found in the market research report. Europe has companies in the tire-pressure monitoring system market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the tire-pressure monitoring system market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The tire-pressure monitoring system market is supported by demand for high-end luxury cars. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of tire-pressure monitoring system market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the tire-pressure monitoring system market growth can be affected due to high investment factors. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the tire-pressure monitoring system market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The tire-pressure monitoring system market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. The company profiles of many organizations operating in the tire-pressure monitoring system market report highlights crucial details like company size, revenue growth, and details of mergers and acquisitions taking place in the tire-pressure monitoring system market. New companies and established businesses can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the tire-pressure monitoring system market research report.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continued………

