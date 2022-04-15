4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide include BASF, Huntsman, Amines & Plasticizers Limited, Anhui Wotu Chemical, Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical and Sincere Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Solid

Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solvent

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Huntsman

Amines & Plasticizers Limited

Anhui Wotu Chemical

Jiangsu Lianrun Chemical

Sincere Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 4-Methylmorpholine 4-Oxide Companies

