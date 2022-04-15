Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

D50 < 25 m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) include Huber, Nabaltec, CHALCO, KC Corp, Inotal Aluminium, Zibo Pengfeng, Jianzhan Aluminium, AL-TECH and Sumitomo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

D50 < 25 m

D50 25 m

Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyester Resins Filler

Wire & Cable

Acrylic Solid Surface

Rubber

Others

Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huber

Nabaltec

CHALCO

KC Corp

Inotal Aluminium

Zibo Pengfeng

Jianzhan Aluminium

AL-TECH

Sumitomo

R.J. Marshall

Nippon Light Metal

PT INDONESIA CHEMICAL ALUMINA

Dadco Group

Alteo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultrafine Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) Players in Global Market

