Microreactor Technology Market Opportunities Keep the Bullish Growth Alive

The microreactor technology market is cruising ahead as the utility of microreactors is gaining precedence in the chemical industry. Microreactor, also known as microstructured reactor or microchannel reactor, where chemical reactions happen in a lateral channel below 1mm and confinement. A part of the microprocessor engineering, microreactors acts like a continuous flow reactor and improves energy efficiency and reaction speed of the test. The reactor is safe and reliable, and its scalability, ability to produce on-demand, and skill to deliver better process control.

The global microreactor technology market can witness a significant rise in the valuation during the forecast period. From USD 32,456 million in 2015 to an impressive USD 1,08,927.1 million by 2022, the microreactor technology market’s valuation can grow with a 19.05% CAGR over the review period. Market Research Future (MRFR) in their recently published article on the market included segmental analysis, impacting drivers, and updates of the notable competitors for better evaluation and prediction.

Microreactor’s ability to remove heat is better than the conventional vessels which increase the chances of nitration has gained popularity in the chemical industry. In addition, its ability to run without stop results in different concentration level which for many reactions is a boon. At the same time, pressurization can be handled in the microreactors better than any other format which is gaining prominence. Nano-pharmaceuticals are also providing much traction for the microreactor technology market growth. Microreactors are affordable that is also creating much scope for the microreactor technology market expansion.

Based on the report published by MRFR, the global microreactor technology market can be segmented by types, applications and end users for a detailed understanding.

On the basis of the type, the microreactor technology market can be segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable microreactor technology segment is expecting robust growth as the cost can be curbed substantially using this method. Disposable segment held the maximum market share in 2015 and is expected to project 18.96% CAGR during the forecast period to exceed a valuation of USD 23,043.8 million.

Based on the applications, the microreactor technology market can be segmented into chemical synthesis, polymer synthesis, process analysis, material analysis, and others. Chemical synthesis is driving the market ahead with substantial market hold.

Based on the end-users, the microreactor technology market can be segmented into specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, commodity chemicals, and others. Nano technology is gaining more from such reactors owing to which pharmaceuticals segment can grow significantly. Specialty chemicals segment is the current market leader.

Region-specific microreactor technology market analysis as per the MRFR report encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America has control over 38% of the global market. The region is a pro when it comes to research and development. Hence, various laboratories and institutes have created a huge demand for microreactor technology. At the same time, with its increasing popularity in the pharmaceutical sector, various drug companies are incorporating the technology for better results.

Europe has almost 30% of the market share. The regional infrastructure for the experiment is quite high which provides the market with ample expansion opportunity. Government initiatives in the sector are also commendable.

The APAC market comes third and owns almost 21% of the global market. The region is witnessing substantial boom from the technological sector, and revamping industries are also favoring the product in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Notable players profiled in the MRFR report on the global microreactor technology market are Little Things Factory, AM Technology, Thaletec GmbH, Microinnova Engineering GmbH, Vapourtec Ltd, Uniqsis Ltd, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Chemtrix Ltd, and others.

In 2018, the U.S. government passed a law called the National Defense Authorization Act, where the Department of Energy has been asked to develop a full-scale report on the deployment of microreactors in defense. This is a good sign for the microreactor technology market as it would increase the percolation of the technology into the defense sector more.

