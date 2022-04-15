Surface Protection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Surface Protection
The global Surface Protection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Surface Protection Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surface Protection include 3M, Eastman, Avery Denison, ExxonMobil Chemical, ZAGG, OtterBox, Nitto, XPEL and Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surface Protection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surface Protection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Surface Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Surface Protection Tape
- Surface Protection Film
- Others
Global Surface Protection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Surface Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Acrylic Sheet
- Injection Molding Products (Ex. Acrylic Sheet)
- Electronics
- Metal Products
Global Surface Protection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Surface Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Surface Protection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Surface Protection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Surface Protection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Surface Protection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Eastman
- Avery Denison
- ExxonMobil Chemical
- ZAGG
- OtterBox
- Nitto
- XPEL
- Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)
- Orafol
- BELKIN
- Argotec
- Tech Armor
- MOSHI
- Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)
- XtremeGuard
- Halo Screen Protector Film
- PowerSupport
- intelliARMOR
- Crystal Armor
- Spigen
- Air-J
- BodyGuardz
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surface Protection Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surface Protection Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surface Protection Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surface Protection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surface Protection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surface Protection Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surface Protection Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surface Protection Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surface Protection Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surface Protection Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surface Protection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surface Protection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surface Protection Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Protection Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surface Protection Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Protection Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
