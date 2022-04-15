Surface Protection Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Surface Protection market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Surface Protection Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surface Protection include 3M, Eastman, Avery Denison, ExxonMobil Chemical, ZAGG, OtterBox, Nitto, XPEL and Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surface Protection manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surface Protection Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Surface Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Surface Protection Tape

Surface Protection Film

Others

Global Surface Protection Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Surface Protection Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Sheet

Injection Molding Products (Ex. Acrylic Sheet)

Electronics

Metal Products

Global Surface Protection Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Surface Protection Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surface Protection revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surface Protection revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surface Protection sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Surface Protection sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Eastman

Avery Denison

ExxonMobil Chemical

ZAGG

OtterBox

Nitto

XPEL

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain)

Orafol

BELKIN

Argotec

Tech Armor

MOSHI

Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA)

XtremeGuard

Halo Screen Protector Film

PowerSupport

intelliARMOR

Crystal Armor

Spigen

Air-J

BodyGuardz

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surface Protection Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surface Protection Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surface Protection Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surface Protection Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surface Protection Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surface Protection Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surface Protection Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surface Protection Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surface Protection Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surface Protection Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surface Protection Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surface Protection Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surface Protection Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Protection Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surface Protection Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surface Protection Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

