High Purity Aluminium Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High Purity Aluminium Powder
The global High Purity Aluminium Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
4N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Aluminium Powder include Joinworld, HYDRO, SHOWA DENKO, Chinalco Baotou Aluminum, Kyushu Mitsui Aluminium, Huomei Hongjun, Dongyang Guanglv, Rusal and Sumitomo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Aluminium Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 4N
- 4N5
- 5N
- 5N5+
Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Industry
- Chemical Industry
- High Purity Alloy
- Other Applications
Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Aluminium Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Aluminium Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Aluminium Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High Purity Aluminium Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Joinworld
- HYDRO
- SHOWA DENKO
- Chinalco Baotou Aluminum
- Kyushu Mitsui Aluminium
- Huomei Hongjun
- Dongyang Guanglv
- Rusal
- Sumitomo
- Newchangjiang Aluminum
- C-KOE Metals
- Nippon Light Metal
- Columbia Specialty Metals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Aluminium Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Aluminium Powder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Aluminium Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Aluminium Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Aluminium Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Aluminium Powder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Aluminium Powder Companies
