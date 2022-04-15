2022-2027 Global and Regional Urea Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Urea market was valued at 3790.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Urea, also known as carbamide, is an organic compound with chemical formula CO(NH2)2. This amide has two -NH2 groups joined by a carbonyl (C=O) functional group. Urea serves an important role in the metabolism of nitrogen-containing compounds by animals and is the main nitrogen-containing substance in the urine of mammals. It is a colorless, odorless solid, highly soluble in water, and practically non-toxic (LD50 is 15 g/kg for rats).

Dissolved in water, it is neither acidic nor alkaline. The body uses it in many processes, most notably nitrogen excretion. The liver forms it by combining two ammonia molecules (NH3) with a carbon dioxide (CO2) molecule in the urea cycle. Urea is widely used in fertilizers as a source of nitrogen and is an important raw material for the chemical industry.

There are mainly two-type product of Urea market: Granular Urea and Prilled Urea. In 2019, Granular Urea accounted for a share of about 76% in the global Urea market. Geographically, the global Urea market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 58% in 2019. The leading manufactures mainly are Yara, CF Industries, QAFCO, EuroChem, KOCH, Nutrien, OCI, Yangmei Chemical, Hualu-hengsheng, SABIC, Rui Xing Group, Sichuan Lutianhua, Huajin Chemical Industries, Lanhua Sci-tech, Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry, Group DF, etc.

By Market Verdors:

QAFCO

Yara

KOCH

SABIC

OCI

Nutrien

EuroChem

Group DF

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

Rui Xing Group

Huajin Chemical Industries

Hualu-hengsheng

Sichuan Lutianhua

Lanhua Sci-tech

Yangmei Chemical

By Types:

Granular Urea

Prilled Urea

By Applications:

Agriculture

Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

