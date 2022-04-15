Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminium Scandium Alloy
The global Aluminium Scandium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Al-Sc 2% Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Scandium Alloy include RUSAL, Intermix-met, KBM Master Alloys, Stanford Advanced Materials, HNRE, Hunan Oriental Scandium, Guangxi Maoxin, AMG Aluminum and Codos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminium Scandium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Al-Sc 2% Alloy
- Others
Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Defense & Aerospace
- Transportation
- Consumer Goods
- Other
Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminium Scandium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminium Scandium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminium Scandium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Aluminium Scandium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- RUSAL
- Intermix-met
- KBM Master Alloys
- Stanford Advanced Materials
- HNRE
- Hunan Oriental Scandium
- Guangxi Maoxin
- AMG Aluminum
- Codos
- TOPM
- Shanghai Diyang
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminium Scandium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Scandium Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/