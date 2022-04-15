Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Aluminium Scandium Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Al-Sc 2% Alloy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminium Scandium Alloy include RUSAL, Intermix-met, KBM Master Alloys, Stanford Advanced Materials, HNRE, Hunan Oriental Scandium, Guangxi Maoxin, AMG Aluminum and Codos, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminium Scandium Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Al-Sc 2% Alloy

Others

Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Defense & Aerospace

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Other

Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminium Scandium Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminium Scandium Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminium Scandium Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aluminium Scandium Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

RUSAL

Intermix-met

KBM Master Alloys

Stanford Advanced Materials

HNRE

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Guangxi Maoxin

AMG Aluminum

Codos

TOPM

Shanghai Diyang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminium Scandium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminium Scandium Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminium Scandium Alloy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminium Scandium Alloy Companies

