High Purity Gaseous Helium Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High Purity Gaseous Helium
The global High Purity Gaseous Helium market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial-Grade Helium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Gaseous Helium include Air Liquide SA, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Buzwair, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Iwatani Corporation, Linde AG and Messer Group GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Gaseous Helium manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial-Grade Helium
- Grade A
Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cryogenics
- Aerostatics
- Pressurizing and Purging
- Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography
- Welding
- Other Application
Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Gaseous Helium revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Gaseous Helium revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Gaseous Helium sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High Purity Gaseous Helium sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Air Liquide SA
- Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
- Buzwair
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Gazprom
- Gulf Cryo
- Iwatani Corporation
- Linde AG
- Messer Group GmbH
- PGNiG (PL)
- Praxair Inc.
- Somatrach
- Weil Group Resources, LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Gaseous Helium Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Gaseous Helium Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Gaseous Helium Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Gaseous Helium Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Gaseous Helium Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Gaseous Helium Companies
