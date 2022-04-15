Cork Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cork Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Cork Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cork Products include AMORIN, Granorte, Corksribas, MJO Cork, LICO, Globus Cork, WE Cork, Expanko and Home Legend, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cork Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cork Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cork Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Cork

Colorful Cork

Global Cork Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cork Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Global Cork Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cork Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cork Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cork Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cork Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cork Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMORIN

Granorte

Corksribas

MJO Cork

LICO

Globus Cork

WE Cork

Expanko

Home Legend

Jelinek Cork Group

Capri Cork

Qu-Cork

Premium Floors

JILINK

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cork Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cork Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cork Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cork Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cork Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cork Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cork Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cork Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cork Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cork Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cork Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cork Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cork Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cork Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cork Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cork Products Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cork Products Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Natural Cork

