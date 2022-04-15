Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Vapor Deposition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon include SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Hexcel, Nippon Carbon, MERSEN BENELUX, Toray, CFC Design Inc. and Carbon Composites Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Vapor Deposition

Liquid Impregnation Process

Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Automobile

Marine

Infrastructures

Others

Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Carbon

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Hexcel

Nippon Carbon

MERSEN BENELUX

Toray

CFC Design Inc.

Carbon Composites Inc.

GrafTech

Schunk

Americarb

Graphtek LLC

Bay Composites Inc.

Luhang Carbon

GOES

Haoshi Carbon

KBC

Jiuhua Carbon

Chemshine

Boyun

Chaoma

Baimtec

Jining Carbon

