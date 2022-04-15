Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon
The global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Vapor Deposition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon include SGL Carbon, Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Hexcel, Nippon Carbon, MERSEN BENELUX, Toray, CFC Design Inc. and Carbon Composites Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
- Liquid Impregnation Process
Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Automobile
- Marine
- Infrastructures
- Others
Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SGL Carbon
- Toyo Tanso
- Tokai Carbon
- Hexcel
- Nippon Carbon
- MERSEN BENELUX
- Toray
- CFC Design Inc.
- Carbon Composites Inc.
- GrafTech
- Schunk
- Americarb
- Graphtek LLC
- Bay Composites Inc.
- Luhang Carbon
- GOES
- Haoshi Carbon
- KBC
- Jiuhua Carbon
- Chemshine
- Boyun
- Chaoma
- Baimtec
- Jining Carbon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Carbon Players in Global Market
