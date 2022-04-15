Cork Tiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cork Tiles
The global Cork Tiles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Cork Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cork Tiles include AMORIN, Granorte, Corksribas, MJO Cork, LICO, Globus Cork, WE Cork, Expanko and Home Legend, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cork Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cork Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cork Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Natural Cork
- Colorful Cork
Global Cork Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cork Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Residential
Global Cork Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cork Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cork Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cork Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cork Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Cork Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AMORIN
- Granorte
- Corksribas
- MJO Cork
- LICO
- Globus Cork
- WE Cork
- Expanko
- Home Legend
- Jelinek Cork Group
- Capri Cork
- Qu-Cork
- Premium Floors
- JILINK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cork Tiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cork Tiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cork Tiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cork Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cork Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cork Tiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cork Tiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cork Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cork Tiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cork Tiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cork Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cork Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cork Tiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cork Tiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cork Tiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cork Tiles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cork Tiles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Natural Cork
4.1.3 Colorful Cork
