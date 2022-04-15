Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Active Cosmetic Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Active Cosmetic Ingredients include Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, WILD Flavors, Mane, International Flavors?Fragrances and Sensient, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Active Cosmetic Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural

Synthetic

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Daily Chemicals

Tobacco Industry

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Active Cosmetic Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Active Cosmetic Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Active Cosmetic Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Active Cosmetic Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Givaudan

Firmenich

IFF

Symrise

Takasago

WILD Flavors

Mane

International Flavors?Fragrances

Sensient

Robertet SA

T. Hasegawa

Kerry

McCormick

Synergy Flavor

Prova

Huabao

Yingyang

Zhonghua

Shanghai Apple

Wanxiang International

Boton

