News

Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read

The global Active Cosmetic Ingredients market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Natural Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Active Cosmetic Ingredients include Givaudan, Firmenich, IFF, Symrise, Takasago, WILD Flavors, Mane, International Flavors?Fragrances and Sensient, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Active Cosmetic Ingredients manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Natural
  • Synthetic

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Food and Beverages
  • Daily Chemicals
  • Tobacco Industry

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Active Cosmetic Ingredients revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Active Cosmetic Ingredients revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Active Cosmetic Ingredients sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Active Cosmetic Ingredients sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Givaudan
  • Firmenich
  • IFF
  • Symrise
  • Takasago
  • WILD Flavors
  • Mane
  • International Flavors?Fragrances
  • Sensient
  • Robertet SA
  • T. Hasegawa
  • Kerry
  • McCormick
  • Synergy Flavor
  • Prova
  • Huabao
  • Yingyang
  • Zhonghua
  • Shanghai Apple
  • Wanxiang International
  • Boton

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Active Cosmetic Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Active Cosmetic Ingredients Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Active Cosmetic Ingredients Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Active Cosmetic Ingredients Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Active Cosmetic Ingredients Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Active Cosmetic Ingredients Companies

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 1 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

2022-2027 Global and Regional High-purity Amorphous Boron Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

2 weeks ago

Gym Management Software Market Global Industry Trend Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2028

January 12, 2022

Sea based Remote Weapon System Market Features of Investment Opportunities, Market Share & Future Trends To 2028

January 21, 2022

Global Yoga Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Health Awareness In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

December 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button