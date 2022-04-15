News

Geopolymer Cement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Geopolymer Cement

The global Geopolymer Cement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Slag-based geopolymer cement Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Geopolymer Cement include PCI Augsburg, Wagner Global, Clock Spring (Milliken Infrastructure Solutions), Woellner, Zeobond, Ecocem, Alchemy Geopolymer, Shanghai Liyang and Jiangsu Nigao, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Geopolymer Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Geopolymer Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Geopolymer Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Slag-based geopolymer cement
  • Rock-based geopolymer cement
  • Fly ash-based geopolymer cements
  • Ferro-sialate-based geopolymer cement

Global Geopolymer Cement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Geopolymer Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Automotive and Aerospace Industries
  • Building Materials
  • Transportation
  • Others

Global Geopolymer Cement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Geopolymer Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Geopolymer Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Geopolymer Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Geopolymer Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Geopolymer Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • PCI Augsburg
  • Wagner Global
  • Clock Spring (Milliken Infrastructure Solutions)
  • Woellner
  • Zeobond
  • Ecocem
  • Alchemy Geopolymer
  • Shanghai Liyang
  • Jiangsu Nigao
  • Xian Changda
  • Segment by Type
  • Geopolymer Cement
  • Geopolymer Binder

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Geopolymer Cement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Geopolymer Cement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Geopolymer Cement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Geopolymer Cement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Geopolymer Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Geopolymer Cement Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Geopolymer Cement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Geopolymer Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Geopolymer Cement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Geopolymer Cement Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Geopolymer Cement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Geopolymer Cement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Geopolymer Cement Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geopolymer Cement Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Geopolymer Cement Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Geopolymer Cement Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

