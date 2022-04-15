Zirconium Compounds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Zirconium Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrothermal Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zirconium Compounds include Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Solvay, Innovnano, MEL Chemicals, KCM Corporation, Showa Denko and Orient Zirconic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zirconium Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconium Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconium Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrothermal Method

Precipitation Method

Global Zirconium Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconium Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Biomaterials

Mechanical Components

Automotive Exhaust Treatment

Wear-resistant Products

Special Tool

Others

Global Zirconium Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconium Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Zirconium Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Zirconium Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Zirconium Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Zirconium Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo

Saint-Gobain

Tosoh

Solvay

Innovnano

MEL Chemicals

KCM Corporation

Showa Denko

Orient Zirconic

Kingan

Sinocera

Jingrui

Huawang

Lida

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Zirconium Compounds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Zirconium Compounds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Zirconium Compounds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Zirconium Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Zirconium Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Zirconium Compounds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Zirconium Compounds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Zirconium Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Zirconium Compounds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Zirconium Compounds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Zirconium Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconium Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconium Compounds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Compounds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconium Compounds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Compounds Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

