Zirconium Compounds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Zirconium Compounds
The global Zirconium Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydrothermal Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Zirconium Compounds include Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo, Saint-Gobain, Tosoh, Solvay, Innovnano, MEL Chemicals, KCM Corporation, Showa Denko and Orient Zirconic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Zirconium Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Zirconium Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Zirconium Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hydrothermal Method
- Precipitation Method
Global Zirconium Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Zirconium Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Biomaterials
- Mechanical Components
- Automotive Exhaust Treatment
- Wear-resistant Products
- Special Tool
- Others
Global Zirconium Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Zirconium Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Zirconium Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Zirconium Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Zirconium Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Zirconium Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Daiichi Kigenso Kagaku Kogyo
- Saint-Gobain
- Tosoh
- Solvay
- Innovnano
- MEL Chemicals
- KCM Corporation
- Showa Denko
- Orient Zirconic
- Kingan
- Sinocera
- Jingrui
- Huawang
- Lida
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zirconium Compounds Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zirconium Compounds Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zirconium Compounds Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zirconium Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zirconium Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zirconium Compounds Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zirconium Compounds Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zirconium Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zirconium Compounds Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zirconium Compounds Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zirconium Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconium Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconium Compounds Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Compounds Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconium Compounds Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconium Compounds Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
