Household Water Purifier Filter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Household Water Purifier Filter Market

The global Household Water Purifier Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • RO Purification Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Household Water Purifier Filter include 3M, Haier, Honeywell International, Pentair, Whirlpool, Midea Group, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips and Amway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Household Water Purifier Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • RO Purification Filter
  • Gravity-based Purification Filter
  • UV Purification Filter
  • Others

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Offline Distribution Channel
  • Online Distribution Channel

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Household Water Purifier Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Household Water Purifier Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Household Water Purifier Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Household Water Purifier Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 3M
  • Haier
  • Honeywell International
  • Pentair
  • Whirlpool
  • Midea Group
  • Panasonic
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Amway
  • Aqua Fresh RO
  • Aquaphor
  • Brita
  • Coway
  • Culligan
  • EcoWater Systems
  • Eureka Forbes
  • Hindustan Unilever Limited
  • Hyflux
  • KENT RO Systems
  • Litree Enterprise
  • Tata Chemicals


