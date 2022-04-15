Household Water Purifier Filter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Household Water Purifier Filter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RO Purification Filter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Water Purifier Filter include 3M, Haier, Honeywell International, Pentair, Whirlpool, Midea Group, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips and Amway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Household Water Purifier Filter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Report Sample includes:

– Table of Contents

– List of Tables & Figures

– Charts

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RO Purification Filter

Gravity-based Purification Filter

UV Purification Filter

Others

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Offline Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Water Purifier Filter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Water Purifier Filter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Water Purifier Filter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Water Purifier Filter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Haier

Honeywell International

Pentair

Whirlpool

Midea Group

Panasonic

Koninklijke Philips

Amway

Aqua Fresh RO

Aquaphor

Brita

Coway

Culligan

EcoWater Systems

Eureka Forbes

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hyflux

KENT RO Systems

Litree Enterprise

Tata Chemicals

