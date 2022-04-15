News

Global Fexofenadine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fexofenadine Market

Fexofenadine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fexofenadine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Purity:98%
  • Purity:Above 98%
Segment by Application

  • Hay Fever Treatment
  • Urticaria Treatment

By Company

  • Viruj Pharma
  • Cemex Pharma
  • Smaart Pharmaceutticals
  • Titan Pharma
  • AFCL
  • Synkromax
  • Farmhispania
  • Gen Pharma
  • Admiron Life Sciences Private Limited
  • JRC
  • Archerchem
  • Sibram
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Panchsheel
  • CAMEO HEALTH CARE
  • CEPiA-Sanofi
  • Va Sudha Pharma Chem Limited
  • VPL Chemicals
  • Zhejiang Excel Pharmaceutical

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

