Specialty Cheese Market Product Development by Forecast (2020-2030) | MRFR Report

Specialty Cheese Market Outlook

The inclination of the consumers toward the application of various types of cheese in their fast food and snack products is driving the market of specialty cheese in this region. Market Research Future, a firm that specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Specialty Cheese Market Research Report- Forecast to 2030 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % during the forecast period.

Specialty cheese is a type of cheese in which there is particular attention given to the natural flavor and texture of the cheese. Specialty cheese is derived from various sources of milk such as goat milk, sheep milk, whole cow milk, skimmed cow milk, and buffalo milk and it is a rich source of protein, calcium, and phosphorus. The focus in specialty cheese is on the natural flavors added to it such as herbs, spices, fruits, nuts, and others. They are available in various types such as fresh, aged fresh, soft white, semi-soft, hard, flavored, and others.

The availability of a wide range of specialty cheese along with the increasing application of specialty cheese in fast food products, snacks, bakery products, and others is driving the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle and consumption patterns among the consumers are the supporting factors in the growth of the specialty cheese market. Moreover, the inclination of consumers toward fast food and snacks is boosting the market for specialty cheese. However, the surge in the prices of milk may hamper the specialty cheese market growth in developing countries.

Latest Industry Updates

Dec 2017 Leading berry company Naturipe Farms has been awarded at this year’s New York Produce Show and Conference for its Naturipe Snacks product line that combines fruit, cheese, and nuts into one portable package.

July 2017 Land O’Lakes launched a line of USDA Organic Cheddar cheese powder at IFT in Las Vegas to respond to consumer demand for natural dairy ingredients free from food coloring and dyes.

In April 2017 Dean Foods Company and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese have announce their strategic collaboration spotlighting Dean’s DairyPure brand milk and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese (KMC).

In March 2017 Vermont Creamery became an independently operated subsidiary of Minnesota-based Land O’Lakes. It will continue to produce its fresh and aged goat cheeses, cultured butter, and fresh dairy at the creamery in Websterville, Vermont.

Competitive Analysis

The specialty cheese market is competitive with major market players operating at the global level. The key industry players in the market have adopted the strategies such as geographical expansion, product launch, partnerships, and acquisitions. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting their capabilities, and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

The leading market players in the global specialty cheese market are Bel Brands (U.S.), ORNUA FOODS NORTH AMERICA INC (U.S.), BelGioioso Cheese Inc (U.S.), Arla Foods (Denmark), Kanegrade Ltd. (U.K.), Kraft Heinz Ingredients (U.S.), and Saputo Inc. (Canada) among many others.

Market – Segments

The global specialty cheese market has been divided into type, source, flavor, distribution channel, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Fresh, Aged Fresh, Soft White, Semi-Soft, Hard, Flavored, and others

On The Basis Of Source: Goat Milk, Whole Cow Milk, Skimmed Cow Milk, Sheep Milk, and Buffalo Milk

On The Basis Of Flavor: Herbs, Spices, Fruits, Nuts, and Others

Based on Distribution Channel: Store Based, and Non-store Based

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The global specialty cheese market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the specialty cheese market followed by North America. Growing consumption of specialty cheese in snacks and fast foods by the increasing population is the major factor driving the specialty cheese market in Europe. Moreover, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income in countries such as India, China and Japan is expected to grow the specialty cheese market in the Asia Pacific. Additionally, a high focus on R&D is increasing the range of specialty cheese products which will surge the market in the rest of the world.

