Video Management Software Market By Size, By Type By Development, Opportunity Size, Demographic Opportunity Size, Share and Forecasts Up to 2027

Market Scenario:

According to the latest survey, the global Video Management Software Market size in 2020 is witnessed at USD 8.02 billion and is estimated to grow at a significant rate of 22.4% CAGR along with the market size of USD 40.7 billion during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Video Management Software (VMS) is a system used to manage and store digital data, digital videos, audios, and playback functionalities recorded by the video surveillance cameras. The video analytics with these surveillance cameras in the traffic transportation management sector is expected to identify the road incidents in real-time. The AI-based solutions and IP-based system integration are enhancing the video management software market growth.

Rising government support to utilize this system in developed countries and also encourage the residents to implement in the residential sectors also. Rising penetration of video surveillance like facility protection, monitoring applications, and cross-border activities are the factors propelling the market growth. The other markets like the equipment manufacturing industry and higher internet frequency are fueling the market growth. Moreover, growing security threats and growing disposable income among the citizens are accelerating market growth.

The video management software market opportunities are the standard advancements in technologies like physical security interoperability alliance and open network video interface forum along with security devices and solutions which are the best for managing the video data.

Competitive Outlook:

MRFR distinguishes the key players in the global video management software market as AxxonSoft Inc. (Germany), Qognify Inc. (US), Genetec Inc. (US), Verint Systems (US), Salient Systems (US), 3VR (US), Aimetis Corporation (Canada), Exacq Technologies (US), Surveon Technology Inc. (Taiwan), March Networks (Canada), GeoVision Inc. (Taiwan), iMotion Security Inc. (Canada), Milestone Systems Inc. (US), Video Insights Inc. (US), and Mindtree Limited (India).

Segmentation:

In this report, the global video management software market has been segmented based on solution, technology, organization size, deployment, vertical, and region. Based on the solution, the global market has been segmented into case management, video intelligence, advanced video management, data integration, intelligent streaming, custom application management, mobile application, navigation management, storage management, and security management. The consumer market was divided into analog and IP-based, by technology. The retail business was bifurcated between on-premise and cloud by deployment. The business market has been categorized by corporate scale into large companies and SMEs. The global market has been segmented into IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Retail , Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Government and others.

Regional Analysis:

The video management applications industry geographic research was performed for Europe (UK, Germany , France, Spain , Italy, and the rest of Europe), North America (US, Canada , and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Japan , China , Australia, Singapore , India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and the rest of the world (Middle East & Africa and South America).

North America is currently expected to gain the largest market share due to the rising demand for video management software and video surveillance systems across various industry verticals to ensure the security of the premises and assets. The US has the largest market share due to the growing adoption of IP-based video technology and the presence of key players in the industry such as 3VR, Exacq Technologies Inc., Qognify Inc., and Verint Systems drives the country’s market development.

Due to rising government measures to implement video management software to provide efficient video processing in countries such as the UK, Germany , Austria, among others, Europe is expected to gain the second-largest market share.

